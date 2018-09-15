Bangladesh bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

By AFP

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup at Dubai stadium on Saturday.

Afghanistan is the third team in Group B while Pakistan, India and qualifier Hong Kong form group A. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four round.

Then the top teams in the Super Four will qualify for the September 28 final.

Pakistan play Hong Kong in group A in Dubai on Sunday.

The Asia Cup is being seen by the teams as a key warmup event for next year's World Cup in England.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)