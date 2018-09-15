Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia to probe Moeen Ali's 'Osama' accusations

Moeen, 31, made the accusation in his soon-to-be-released autobiography, where he also labelled the 2015 Australian touring party as rude and disrespectful.

Published: 15th September 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to launch a probe on England all-rounder Moeen Ali's allegations against an Australian player for calling him "Osama" during the 2015 Ashes.

Moeen, 31, made the accusation in his soon-to-be-released autobiography, where he also labelled the 2015 Australian touring party as "rude" and "disrespectful".

"It was a great first Ashes Test in terms of my personal performance. However there was one incident which had distracted me," Moeen wrote.

READ | Moeen Ali has no sympathy for banned Australians, calls them 'rude'

"An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, 'Take that, Osama'. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field," he wrote.

"I told a couple of the guys what the player had said to me and I think (England coach) Trevor Bayliss must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the Australians' coach. Lehmann asked the player, 'Did you call Moeen, Osama?' He denied it, saying, 'No, I said, 'Take that, you part-timer'," Moeen wrote.

READ | I was called 'Osama' by Australia player during Ashes 2015: Moeen Ali

"I must say I was amused when I heard that, obviously I had to take the player's word for it, though for the rest of the match I was angry," he further wrote.

Responding to Moeen's claims, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said: "Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and have no place in our sport, or in society."

"We have a clear set of values and behaviours that comes with representing our country.

"We take this matter very seriously, and are following up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) as a matter of urgency to seek further clarification around the alleged incident," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia Moeen Ali Ashes 2015 Osama remark Osama bin Laden Sledging Australian cricket team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi