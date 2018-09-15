Home Sport Cricket

India coach Ravi Shastri rues missed chances on England tour

Ravi Shastri that India would be looking to play a couple of practice games when they tour Australia later in the year.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri (File | AP)

By UNI

MUMBAI: India coach Ravi Shastri focuses on positives from tour of England despite 4-1 series defeat.

Shastri insisted that India had shown improvement during their tour of England, and lauded them for being competitive but acknowledged that the team was trying to address their inability to close out games.

"It was a tough tour," said Shastri in an interview with media channel.

"And tough lessons to be learned. Deep down we know in every Test match barring Lord's we had our chances. Lord's we lost and Nottingham we won. In the other three Tests we had our chances big time."

"There are plenty of positives to take away, but it is time now to address why we have come so close and cannot get past the finishing line, and we have discussed that," he said.

Shastri heaped rich praise on the bowling unit and although it might appear that the batsman failed, the coach pointed out that England's batsmen hadn't done too much better, an ICC report on Friday said.

"India got much better as a bowling unit. As far as batting goes, it was tough for both sides. When the ball moves around so much and it seams, I don't care who the batsman is, it is going to be tough," he said.

"A moving Dukes ball will test anybody. So it took us time, but we got better at it as the series went on. As opposed to guys who are born and bred on these [pitches] who still struggled all the way. That is reality, which should be accepted," the Indian coach said.

Shastri felt that one way to address the challenges faced in overseas conditions would be to play a higher number of practice games.

India had played just one shortened practice match ahead of the England series, but Shastri insisted that his team simply didn't have the time to squeeze in any more games.

He added that India would be looking to play a couple of practice games when they tour Australia later in the year.

"When you have a schedule as tight as this and when you have a memorandum of understanding that has already been formulated, with a choc-a-bloc calendar, there is very little you can do in terms of scheduling practice matches. Now, we have requested for a couple of (warm-up) games in Australia before the Test series," Shastri said.

The Indian coach felt that difference between the two sides was Sam Curran, who regularly posted crucial lower order runs or chipped in with key wickets, and was duly named Player of the Series for England.

He felt that difference between the two sides was Sam Curran, who regularly posted crucial lower order runs or chipped in with key wickets, and was duly named Player of the Series for England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Shastri India vs England India vs England Test series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi