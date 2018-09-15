Home Sport Cricket

Marylebone Cricket Club appoints Karl McDermott as head groundsman of Lord's

MCC has appointed Karl McDermott as the new head groundsman of the Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of the World Cup.

Published: 15th September 2018 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Groundsman

For representational purposes (Photo | Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has appointed Karl McDermott as the new head groundsman of the Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of the World Cup.

McDermott, who is currently serving as a head groundsman for The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire, will be replacing Mick Hunt, who will be retiring from the job after a period of 49 years.

Reflecting on the appointment, MCC assistant secretary John Stephenson said that Karl holds enough experience to maintain the reputation of Lord's Cricket Ground and hoped that he would live up to the expectations ahead of the World Cup and the Ashes.

"Karl emerged from a competitive field as someone who will be able to maintain the reputation of Lord's as the ultimate ground at which cricketers of all levels wish to play," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Stephenson, as saying.

"His first season will be a challenging one, with five World Cup matches including the final, Ireland's inaugural Test match at Lord's as well as the prospect of England facing Australia in an Ashes Series but we have no doubt that he will prove himself up to the task," he added.

McDermott has spent seventeen years with Clontarf Cricket Club and during the tenure, he won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Groundsman of the Year award in 2007. He later moved to Worcestershire County Cricket Club as an assistant groundsman before joining the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground as deputy head groundsman in 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karl McDermott Lords head groundsman Marylebone Cricket Club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi