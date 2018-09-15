Home Sport Cricket

Shivnarine Chanderpaul bats for West Indies in ICC Women's World T20

The ICC Women's WT20, the first time it is being held as a stand-alone event this year, is scheduled for November 9 to 24.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies Women cricket

West Indies women's cricket team (File | AP)

By UNI

PORT-OF-SPAIN: Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who played for the West Indies for 21 years, has come on board for the Windies Ambassador Programme, and will lend his support for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20 2018.

Chanderpaul, who started playing for the Windies at 19 and served the region in several capacities including captain for 14 Tests and 16 ODIs, will join with other selected Ambassadors.

Chanderpaul will make a variety of appearances from September to November, an ICC media statement on Friday said.

Chanderpaul, commenting on his role, said, "I want to thank Cricket West Indies for inviting me to participate in this fantastic tournament. It is another great opportunity to serve my country, the region and the sport that I love so much. Everyone knows I am a student of the game and what better way to be involved than to be an Ambassador for this prestigious event."

"I am also a huge fan of women's cricket and I jumped at the opportunity. I have played cricket all over the world and I enjoyed every moment, especially meeting fans and entertaining the crowds," he said.

"This tournament is for the fans of the West Indies and I want to urge everyone to come out and #WatchThis. It will be a great few weeks of brilliant performances by some of the best women players to ever play the game. I'm delighted I will be part of it," Chanderpaul said.

Tournament Director Jennifer Nero welcomed Chanderpaul to the team: "This is an incredible opportunity for our present and former players to interact with each other and with fans at all levels."

"Our main aim is to support the women with filled stadiums across the region for the tournament, and the reach of the Ambassadors, we hope, will help us achieve that," Jennifer added.

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host matches for warm-up and preliminary rounds from November 4 to 17.

The ICC Women's WT20, the first time it is being held as a stand-alone event this year, is scheduled for November 9 to 24 and will be held at the Providence Ground in Guyana, the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC Womens World T20 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi