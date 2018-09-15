Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha says Lasith Malinga​​​​​​​ fits into Asia Cup equation

By ANI

DUBAI: Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has said that fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who made his way back to the national ODI side after almost a year, fits perfectly well into the team's equation ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.

The coach further claimed that Malinga is one of the best death bowlers in the world and is currently in a perfect shape to make his mark in the tournament.

"I believe that Malinga fits into our equation for this tournament. He is one of the best death bowlers in the world. In the last few matches, he has performed well and his fitness is up to the mark," ICC quoted Hathurusingha, as saying.

Malinga had played his last one-day match in September last year, followed by a series of injuries which kept him out of action for quite a long time.

Reflecting on the team's opening Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, Hathurusingha stated that they are not going to take any team lightly and are focusing on other factors like pitch and climate ahead of the clash.

"We don't take any team lightly and we have focused on aspects such as the dew and wet wickets which are the swaying challenges I see," he said.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on September 15.