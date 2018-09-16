Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: Will try to make full use of Virat Kohli's absence, says Pakistan batsman Babar Azam

Babar Azam has said that the team would look to fully utilize Indian batsman Virat Kohli's absence during the ongoing Asia Cup.

Published: 16th September 2018 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (File | PTI)

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan's Babar Azam has said that the team would look to fully utilize Indian batsman Virat Kohli's absence during the ongoing Asia Cup.

The 23-year-old, however, added that the Indian side have got many star players including Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni who could prove to be a threat for Pakistan.

"Virat Kohli is a match winner and we will try to make full use of his absence," the Express Tribune quoted Azam, as saying.

"Indian team have many star players and especially Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni can be a threat for Pakistan," he added.

Claiming his side to be one of the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy, the middle-order batsman added that they are not taking any side lightly in the tournament.

"Obviously Pakistan are favourites to win the title. We are not taking Hong Kong or any of the other five teams of the tournament lightly. The match against India will be more interesting," he said.

The right-hander also credited the Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur for creating a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

Reflecting on his own performance ahead of the Asia Cup, Azam said that he is looking to performing with a positive frame of mind and spending as much time as possible on the wicket.

"I go out in the middle with a positive frame of mind and the intention of playing out the entire overs and making full use of the available opportunities," Azam said.

India and Pakistan are slated to face each other in the Asia cup on September 19.

