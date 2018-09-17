Asia Cup 2018: Ahead of World Cup, India seek momentum in UAE

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

CHENNAI: International sports is such that every game is important. The Asia Cup is no different for the Indians who are coming off a high-profile Test series.

Triumph in UAE may not be comparable with the opportunity lost in England, but these are crucial fixtures, considering that after this competition, the team plays around 11 ODIs on the road ahead of next year’s World Cup in England.

Those still to seal a place in the squad will be eager to give their best, those almost in will try to make sure there are no slip-ups and the ones with an outside chance will do anything to make a more meaningful impact.

Irrespective of past records and where they are placed in the notebook of selectors, they will all be on their toes.

One of them will have an additional urge to test himself. The team, too, will be watching with bated breath how he shapes up.

Coming back from injury after missing a Test series where he was expected to be the trump card, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will hope that things are alright.

One of India’s best bets irrespective of the colour of the ball, he had to return from England after the limited-overs leg because of a back injury which got aggravated. Refreshed and rested, how the 28-year-old from UP responds is vital from India’s point of view. Having started out as one who could make the new ball talk, Bhuvneshwar has adapted to the requirements of limited-overs like few have.

Beginning or death, he is the go-to man for captains and capable of getting breakthroughs at different stages of an innings. Returning from injury is never easy and that’s another reason the Asia Cup is more important for Bhuvneshwar than others.

Making a comeback is trickier for fast bowlers because finding rhythm can take a while. Even though he is not the quickest, this applies to the bowler who has played one List A one-dayer in August against South Africa A after recovery.

“Although injuries are part of a fast bowler’s life, there may be psychological barriers when you are coming back. Basically, it’s about pressing the resume button and regaining rhythm and momentum. He has to make sure he doesn’t overdo it and accepts that he is coming back from injury. There will be expectations, from others and from yourself, based on past performances. So it’s important not to get over-excited.

I’m sure Bhuvneshwar can handle it,” said former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji. After losing the ODI series 1-2 in England, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler played only in the last match and went for 49 in seven overs, the Indian team can’t afford false steps in the Asia Cup.

A fit-again Bhuvneshwar with Jasprit Bumrah is a combination stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will bank on. Naturally, the former’s progress will be keenly followed.

“Intelligent as well as skilled, Bhuvneshwar is perhaps the most transformed bowler. Not quite quick to begin with, he has become sharp off the wicket.

He is also one who can be effective at the death. He is one of our key bowlers when it comes to planning for big tournaments like the World Cup,” felt Balaji. A few eyes would be at the bowler’s end when India take on Hong Kong in Dubai on Tuesday.

