Hopeful of playing for Australia again: James Faulkner

James Faulkner has played a total of 69 one-day matches for Australia scalping 96 wickets with an economy rate of 5.53.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:23 PM

James Faulkner

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner (File | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian cricketer James Faulkner, who had been sidelined from the national side following a series of injuries, has hoped that he would be back in the squad again.

The 28-year-old further stated that his successful two-month stint with Lancashire County Cricket Club in the United Kingdom, which ended on Saturday with a defeat against Worcestershire in the semi-finals of England's T20 Blast competition, would definitely carry some weight if given chance to play for Australia again.

"I've never given up hope of playing for Australia again," cricket.com.au quoted Faulkner, as saying.

"I think I can still offer something and my experience of English conditions will hopefully carry some weight," he added.

Faulkner, who had played a crucial role in Australia's victory in the last edition of the cricket World Cup, also expressed the desire to be a part of the national side that would go on to defend their prestigious title, next year.

"I'd love to be back here helping us retain our World Cup. Winning man of the match three years ago was a career highlight and I'd love to repeat it," he said.

Faulkner has played a total of 69 one-day matches for Australia scalping 96 wickets with an economy rate of 5.53. In his lone Test for the national side, he took a six-wicket haul with an impressive 3.53 economy rate.

