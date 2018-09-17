Home Sport Cricket

Imports on duty: How Ranji teams have gone for hiring outstation names

Outstation players are in demand in domestic cricket this season, as nine new teams have been inducted into the mainstream by the BCCI.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ KB Arun Karthik during his knock of unbeaten 80 against Trichy Rubi Warriors in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | (File | EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Outstation players are in demand in domestic cricket this season, as nine new teams have been inducted into the mainstream by the BCCI. Not only the newcomers, teams like Saurashtra, Andhra and Kerala to name a few, have also gone in for imports in certain slots.

The motivation for leaving one’s home state varies. Tamil Nadu’s KB Arun Karthik, who helped Madurai Panthers win the TNPL this season, is a sought-after figure. Several associations wanted him to strengthen their squads.

Among them was Puducherry, which would have closer home for him. But Karthik has chosen to remain with Kerala.

“Outstation players are always in demand when teams look to fill specific slots. The reason I chose to play outside TN was to get an opportunity to play all three formats. Plus, the remuneration package was attractive too.

“But the main motivation was to fulfil the desire to play all three formats,’’ said Karthik, who opens in all formats. BCCI rules allow three outstation professionals per team. Are these players under extra pressure and is it beneficial for them career-wise? “There is always pressure on a first-class cricketer.

Teams all over the country have improved. New coaching methods and technology have improved the overall quality of the game and none can take any side lightly. I gained a lot last season by interacting with coach Dav Whatmore,” said Karthik, who first played for Assam after leaving Tamil Nadu.

Not just players like him. The list of those leaving home associations and turning out for others includes international players like Robin Uthappa and Karn Sharma. While Uthappa left Karnataka for Saurashtra, Karn went from Railways to Vidarbha before joining Andhra. Abhishek Nayar, a veteran of 99 first-class games, has left Mumbai to play for Puducherry.

“Playing as an outstation pro is an individual thing. I took up the Puducherry offer so that I could share my experience with the boys and make them a competitive side,’’ said Nayar.

“Nine new teams serve as a big opportunity not only for outstation players but also for cricketers in general. There are millions who want to play the game and only a few can become first-class cricketers.

“These new teams serve as an opening for many aspiring cricketers to showcase their talent and I am sure that in three to four years, some talented player will emerge and play for the country,’’ opined Nayar.

For spinner Malolan Rangarajan, who has gone to Uttarakhand, it was a simple decision since he wanted to be part of the playing XI rather warming the bench for Tamil Nadu.

“I wanted to play regularly in all three formats and hence chose to play for Uttarakhand. The talent here is good and there is a lot of enthusiasm. We hope to begin well,’’ said Malolan.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

