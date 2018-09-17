Raja takes fifer as Autolec post win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : V Raja’s five for 14 helped Autolec ERC thrash Parthasarathy Memorial Cricket Club by seven wickets in a Second Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association League.

Brief scores: II Division: Parthasarathy MCC 57 in 20.2 ovs (S Vikram 29; V Raja 5/14, M Nagarajan 3/10) lost to Autolec ERC 58/3 in 15.4 ovs.

Malarvannan guides HVF to victory

Riding on N Malarvannan’s five-wicket haul Heavy Vehicles Factory, Avadi defeated Michelin Tyres by eight runs in a close Group B match of the 15th Lucas TVS -Thiruvallur DCA Trophy, limited-over tournament.

Brief scores: Group B: Heavy Vehicles Factory 138 in 27.4 ovs (E Bobby Jayaprakash 42; D Saravanan 3/37) bt Michelin Tyres 130 in 28.3 ovs (D Saravanan 33; N Malarvannan 5/21).

NUC win

MS Krishna Prashanth took five wickets for 46 to help National United Club beat T Srinivasaraghavaan Memorial Sports Club by seven wickets in a TNCA- Fourth Division league match.

Brief scores: IVth Division B: T Srinivasaraghavaan Memorial Sports Club 142 in 36.1 ovs (SC Venu Krishnan 43; MS Krishna Prashanth 5/46, Jigger Shah 4/34) lost to National United Club 146/3 in 34.3 ovs (J Krishna Kumar 59 n.o). Sounder Cricket Club 283/2 in 50 ovs (N Niranjan 144 n.o, G Suresh Kumar 106) drew with GE T&D India Sports and Recreation Club 283/6 in 50 ovs (NS Seshamani 121 n.o, K Vijay Adithiyan 35, K Vigneshwar 34 n.o; B Ram Narayanan 3/83).

SRM bag Kongu trophy

SRM IST table tennis team won the Kongu Trophy organised by by Kongu Engineering College, Erode.

Final positions: Winner: SRM IST. Runner-up: PSG College of Arts and Science (Coimbatore). 3rd: Kongu Engineering College (Erode). 4th: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (Chennai).