Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal out of Asia Cup after injury heroics 

Tamim was hailed as national hero after he returned to bat with his injured hand for the final wicket during Bangladesh's 137-run win in Saturday's opening match against Sri Lanka.

Published: 18th September 2018 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal with his injured left hand covered in an orthopedic cast leaves the field at the end of first innings during the ODI match of Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in Dubai. | AP

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the rest of the Asia Cup with a broken hand after batting despite his injury in the opening match, an official said Monday.

"He got two fractures in his hand. He would not be able to continue here and also for the next three to four weeks," team manager Khaled Mahmud told AFP from Dubai.

Tamim was hailed as national hero after he returned to bat with his injured hand for the final wicket during Bangladesh's 137-run win in Saturday's opening match against Sri Lanka.

READ | Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal applauded for batting with broken wrist

The left-hander received a blow to his wrist in the second over of Bangladesh's innings when he was hit by a short ball from Suranga Lakmal.

He left the field for hospital for a scan, and when he returned to the ground with a sling on his injured hand his Asia Cup was thought to be over.

But the opener stunned all by striding out to bat after Bangladesh lost their ninth wicket for 229 runs.

He fashioned a hole in his glove in order to fit his taped wrist, and used one hand in facing a single delivery to give the strike back to Mushfiqur Rahim, who was batting on 112.

Mushfiqur then scored 32 off 16 balls alone in their 10th-wicket partnership, guiding Bangladesh to 261 runs before he was dismissed in the final over for 144.

Bangladesh later bowled out Sri Lanka for 124 runs to record their biggest win on foreign soil, making a giant leap towards the Super Four round.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamim Iqbal Tamim Iqbal injury Bangladesh cricket Asia Cup cricket Asia Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo