Murali Vijay scores 85 for Essex against Worcestershire  in English County

By PTI

CHELMSFORD: Indian opener Murali Vijay had another productive outing in the English County Championship Division One, scoring 85 to propel Essex to a commanding position, after bowling out Worcestershire for 94 here Tuesday.

This was Vijay's third fifty-plus score, in as many innings, in the debut season.

Vijay, who struggled in the Test series against England and was dropped after the third match, made his runs off 197 balls at the County Ground.

He hit 14 boundaries and a six during his fluent knock.

He started the season with 56 and 100 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, helping Essex to an eight-wicket victory.

Vijay had reached his half century in 78 balls.

Earlier in the day, Worcestershire were shot out for 94 in under 26 overs after Daryl Mitchell opted to bat. Jamie Porter did the bulk of damage, returning impressive figures of seven for 41.