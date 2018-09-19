Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya sustains back injury, stretchered off field

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his fifth over.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is carried on a stretcher after getting injured during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was Wednesday stretchered off the field during the Asia Cup group league encounter against Pakistan after sustaining an "acute lower back injury".

It was the fifth delivery and Pandya, after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain.

He was unable to get up and was stretchered off and was taken for medical examination.

"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," BCCI's media team updated.

Pandya's figures were 4.5-0-24-0 after Babar Azam's catch was dropped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the batsman was on 32.

Azam however was later dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

