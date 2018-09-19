Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan elect to bat against India

By PTI

DUBAI: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in a Group A game of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

India made two changes in the playing eleven, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan picked the same team which played against Hong Kong.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wicketkeeper/captain), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.