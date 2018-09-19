Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan favourites to win against India, says Sunil Gavaskar

The last time the two arch-rivals played what is always an emotionally charged fixture -- the final of the Champions Trophy last year -- Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

On Tuesday, India only managed to scrape to a 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong. Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday with a thumping win over the same opponents. (Photo | AP)

On Tuesday, India only managed to scrape to a 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong. Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday with a thumping win over the same opponents. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar picked Pakistan as favourites in Virat Kohli's absence on Wednesday ahead of their Asia Cup group stage clash in Dubai.

The last time the two arch-rivals played what is always an emotionally charged fixture -- the final of the Champions Trophy last year -- Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs.

On Tuesday, India only managed to scrape to a 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong. Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday with a thumping win over the same opponents.

"Pakistan is the favourite only because the big psychological advantage that they have of beating India in the final of the Champions Trophy," said Gavaskar, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side.

"The previous game or the ball before... always stays at the back of your mind and that creates a touch of uncertainty in your mind."

"And Virat's absence is going to be crucial as well," the former captain said on Indian TV Channel Aaj Tak.

The talismanic Kohli, currently the top-ranked one-day batsman in the world, has been rested for regional six-team competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Rohit Sharma is leading the side in his absence, looking for redemption after India's 1-4 Test loss to England.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar echoed Gavaskar's views, saying "Pakistan start as favourites because they have been playing in those conditions".

The UAE has been Pakistan's home base since 2009 when a terrorist attack on the touring Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore left six players injured, and international teams refused to tour the troubled nation.

India has suspended bilateral cricket ties against Pakistan amid political tensions, and the two only play each other in multi-nation events like the World Cup.

Fans in cricket-crazy India are banking on a win against neighbouring Pakistan to ease their England heartache.

"Just win against Pakistan and we will feel that we have won the Asia Cup. It will be good after the loss in England," Anuj Verma, a cricket fan on the streets of Delhi, told AFP.

"But I guess both these teams will meet in Super Four (stage) and the finals as well, so I would love to beat them twice or thrice to take revenge of our Champions Trophy final loss last year," Verma said.

India hold the edge in Asia Cup encounters against Pakistan with a 6-5 lead in 12 matches. But Pakistan have a big 73-52 lead overall in 129 ODI games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar india vs pakistan Asia Cup 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju