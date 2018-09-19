Home Sport Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav becomes second fastest Indian to take 50 ODI wickets

Kuldeep took two wickets for 42 runs in the Asia Cup cricket tournament against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Yadav

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav (File | AP)

By UNI

DUBAI: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav became the second fastest Indian to bag 50 wickets in One-Day Internationals, reaching the feat in 24 matches.

India won this match by 26 runs.

While former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar had made this record in 23 matches, Kuldeep achieved the same in 24 matches.

He became the third fastest bowler to take 50 ODI wickets in the world.

The legendary Dennis Lilly holds the second spot jointly with Pakistan's current pacer Hasan Ali, while Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis sits atop of the list with 50 ODI wickets in 19 matches.

