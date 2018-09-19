Placing personal goals over team will be punished, says Kanitkar

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had raised a valid point after their disastrous domestic outing last season. Quite a few players were putting their personal goals ahead of the team’s cause. Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he said, “I have impressed upon the team that nobody should play for their personal goals or they will be dealt harshly with. If those goals are congruous with that of the team, then it is fine.

They are smart enough to understand what I mean. I would not like to take any serious action, but if required I will do so.” When asked if he was under pressure to deliver title this time around, the former India batsman said, “I have been a part of the game for a long time. As a coach I cannot change certain things on the field even if I want to. I know that. If my coaching proves to be not good enough, I will go back to the drawing board. I will come back as a better coach.”