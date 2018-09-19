Home Sport Cricket

Tears, sword and mishit: Five great India-Pakistan cricket clashes

Sparks generally fly when India take on Pakistan at cricket, and Wednesday's Asia Cup clash in Dubai will be an emotionally charged fixture as always.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Captains of India Rohit Sharma and Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the Asia Cup in Dubai (File | AP)

Captains of India Rohit Sharma and Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the Asia Cup in Dubai (File | AP)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Sparks generally fly when India take on Pakistan at cricket, and Wednesday's Asia Cup clash in Dubai will be an emotionally charged fixture as always.

AFP Sport looks at five of the most memorable previous encounters, the first since Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy final in June 2017.

- Dark day -

On the same day the teams were playing a one-day match at Sialkot in Pakistan on October 31, 1984, the Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her bodyguards in New Delhi.

Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri were piling on runs for India when the news came. Pakistan's president Zia ul Haq ordered the match stopped, and India's captain Sunil Gavaskar wanted the same.

Former captain and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar. (File photo|PTI)

"Obviously, we weren't in any frame of mind to carry on and, sure enough, the ODI had to be abandoned," Vengsarkar told India's Telegraph later.

"Thirty years have gone by, but it's a day one can't forget," he said.

- PM's XI -

Imran Khan's best bowling figures of 6-14 were in a one-day international against India March 22, 1985, but for the swashbuckling Pakistan fast bowler it was all in vain.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | AP)

Khan ripped apart the Indian batting line-up at Sharjah in the UAE to send the opposition packing for 125. But Pakistan's own batting imploded, skittled for just 87. 

Khan -- now Pakistani prime minister -- was still man of the match, however.

- A sword for a six -

The match that will always evoke the bitterest memories for India, and the sweetest ones for Pakistan, was on April 18, 1986, again an ODI in Sharjah.

With Pakistan needing four off the last ball to win, India's Chetan Sharma ran in and bowled a full toss -- which Javed Miandad swatted for six.

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad. | AP File Photo

Miandad, who was presented with a golden sword, became a national hero, while Sharma faced barbs and insults on his return home.

- Tendulkar's tears -

A century from Sachin Tendulkar, India's most celebrated batsman, was usually a recipe for success in the 1990s and 2000s but not in the 1999 Test match against Pakistan in Chennai.

Chasing 271 for victory, Tendulkar brought India close with a sparkling 136, but Pakistani off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq got him out and India eventually lost by 12 runs. 

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File | AP)

A sporting Indian home crowd gave the Wasim Akram-led side a standing ovation, but Tendulkar was heartbroken. 

Weeping in the dressing room, according to then-coach Anshuman Gaekwad, the "little master" refused to come out of the dressing room to receive his man of the match award.

- Misbah's mishit -

An India-Pakistan final in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup and a sell-out crowd in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2007 was a perfect setting for cricket's newest format.

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq was on the cusp of taking his team to a memorable win with his gritty batting in a chase of 158. 

Former Pakistan cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq (File | AP)

But then came a moment of madness as Haq tried to play an audacious paddle shot to seal victory against paceman Joginder Sharma in the final over.

The ball went high into the waiting hands of Shanthakumaran Sreesanth. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's India celebrated like never before as Haq missed a chance of a lifetime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia Cup 2018 India Vs Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju