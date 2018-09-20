Home Sport Cricket

BCCI cancels registration of 8 Puducherry players

Published: 20th September 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI Thursday came down heavily on domestic debutants Puducherry by cancelling registration of eight of their senior team players for flouting eligibility criteria.

The players in question are part of the senior team taking part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the parent body came down heavily after multiple complaints were made Puducherry for flouting norms.

According to documents accessed by the PTI, eight players in question are ST Xavier, Nikhilesh Surendran, Iqlas N, Abdul Safar VS, Yash Jadhav, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv.

There were complaints about a lot of players using fake birth certificates, address proof and employment certificate to play for Puducherry.

As per the letter written by GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, all the eight players were found to have submitted either their employer certificate or proof of education which is not even a month old.

In fact one player Ashith's Aadhar Card as proof of residence was issued only on August 27, 2018.

Karim clearly stated that as per rules all those studying or residing in Puducherry from August 2018 wont be considered eligible to play for the state.

However with the Vijay Hazare Trophy having started on Wednesday, the BCCI will allow Puducherry to select eight replacement players for the current season.

