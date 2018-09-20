Four days or one, Prithvi remains the Shaw-stopper

Krishnendu Banerjee By

BENGALURU: Prithvi Shaw is a name that has constantly come up during recent selection debates for the national team.

Yet, despite impressing in both the domestic circuit and with India A, he is yet to don the India jersey. Shaw did receive a call-up for the England-India Test series but didn’t get a chance to prove his worth.

Back in the domestic circuit with Mumbai, Shaw got back to his usual business, scoring an explosive 66-ball 98 against Baroda in their opening Elite Group A game in Vijay Hazare Trophy at KSCA ground, Alur, on Wednesday.Mumbai, thanks to his fiery innings and half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane (79) and Shreyas Iyer (56), cruised to a nine-wicket victory. Shaw’s innings included 12 boundaries and five sixes, one of which didn’t spare the window glass of the scorer’s box. He fell two runs short of a hundred, giving a return catch to Krunal Pandya.

His effort was another reminder to the selectors of his immense talent, his mountain of runs in the last few months apart. In his last seven List A games, the Mumbai youngster has scored 517 runs at an average of 74. His exploits against the red ball have also been impressive: 636 runs in his last five first-class matches (all with India A).

Shaw, however, is not disappointed. For him, it’s just about continuing his good show. “I’m really feeling very good about my batting. I’m just trying to play my natural game, and I want to keep improving my batting. My mindset is to go out there and be on the top of the ball.”

The 19-year-old, despite missing out during India’s tour of the Old Blighty, feels that the experience he gained while sharing the dressing room with seniors was valuable. No, he didn’t receive any tips. But, he learnt whatever he could during his time with the national team.

“Once you graduate from the U-19 level, no one really gives you technical advice. It is all about making mental adjustments. No one in the Indian team gave me tips, but I have to be mature enough to grasp little things by watching them train and play.

“But it was a great experience to interact with seniors and legends like Virat (Kohli) bhai. Obviously, I was a little nervous. But everyone made it clear that when you play international cricket, there are no small or big players; everyone is on the same level. It made me feel comfortable.”

