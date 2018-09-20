Home Sport Cricket

Operation Vijay set for relaunch in Hazare battle

Injuries have been Vijay Shankar’s bedfellow for a while, especially when it comes to India A quadrangular tournaments.

Published: 20th September 2018

Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar | AP

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Injuries have been Vijay Shankar’s bedfellow for a while, especially when it comes to India A quadrangular tournaments. If in 2016 they catalysed the rise of Hardik Pandya Down Under, they again saw him sit out of the one that happened in August.

Coming at the end of a lukewarm Nidahas Trophy and India A’s tour of England, those stints coupled with this absence may have resulted in Vijay slipping down the national pecking order.

Back at Tamil Nadu’s helm for Vijay Hazare Trophy, the lanky batting all-rounder has taken all that in his stride, and is focussed on churning out solid performances to propel both his team and his national aspirations forward.

“I know pretty well that I have to start from scratch again. I am mentally prepared for it,” remarked Vijay on the eve of Tamil Nadu’s opener against Gujarat.

“I know that I have to go through the grind once again, perform, and wait for my chances. I enjoy that process, and I do not see it as a burden. Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. Rather than cribbing about it, I focus on how I can get back to my peak fitness. 

“At times, that phase was frustrating. Because you want to go out and express yourself, but you can’t. The love of all those at my home and my friends’ wishes helped me get past that. The effort of my trainers at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru — where I underwent a rehabilitation session — and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association helped me regain my fitness.”

For those who may not be inclined to place faith in the words coming directly from the horse’s mouth, there’s Tamil Nadu trainer  Ramji Srinivasan’s — who has also worked in the same role with the Indian team — nutshell that affirms Vijay’s dedication to maintain his fitness.

“He has understood his body well now, and he follows prehabilitation and rehabilitation protocols very well. He is very fit at the moment.”

As Tamil Nadu’s skipper, Vijay wants to literally lead his team from the front with his willow.

“Ideally, I would like to be at the top of our batting order. At the same time, I don’t want to be rigid and play at only one spot. It’ll come down to the demands of the situation and the team’s cause.

“Two seasons ago, we won two tournaments (Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy), and I ended up getting a chance to represent the country. This time too I have the same thought process: just keep performing consistently. I know my time will come again.”

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

