States seek clarity on tenure rule, eligibility

CHENNAI: Thursday is the last date for state associations to submit a compliance certificate to the Committee of Administrators, stating that they have amended their constitution in similar lines of the BCCI constitution, as ordered by the Supreme Court on August 9.

The CoA will start the process of conducting the BCCI annual general meeting after all the member units fall in line.

Most state units Express spoke will submit papers on Thursday. All of them said they have found certain points which need clarification. They are highlighting the parts where they have deviated from the BCCI constitution. The declaration of compliance they have to submit has a provision for listing these points.

Tenure of office-bearers is a major grey area. Does nine years in the state body mean nine more years in BCCI or end of the road for administrators is the question. Most state bodies are raising this point, saying that this needs clarification.

“The Supreme Court had said an official can hold a post in BCCI for nine years after nine years in the state body. It means 18 years in total, not more than nine in one place. But the constitution submitted by CoA limits it to nine years. It also mentions a nine-year cap for managing committee members, which the court didn’t,” said an official of a South Zone unit.

Officials from East and Central confirmed this point needs clarification. “We have finalised everything, but this nine-year rule is creating confusion. It was learnt earlier that the tenure is nine plus nine. The CoA has said something else,” said a Central Zone official. “This is a common issue for all the states. We are going to ask the same question,” said an East Zone official.

Other than this, constitution of the electorate, eligibility criteria for selectors, norms of appointing the CEO are some of the matters regarding which the associations have also sought clarifications. An official of a West Zone unit said they have asked for a relaxation of the rule that says the CEO must have experience of working in a company worth `1000 crore. In point No 5 in the certificate of compliance, the state bodies have to mention the areas where their constitution is different from the BCCI’s.

