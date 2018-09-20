Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A bowling world record with sensational spell

The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Shahbaz Nadeem (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell.

Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.

The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match.

Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.

The 29-year-old Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74.

He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s.

He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy.

He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shahbaz Nadeem bowling world record Vijay Hazare Trophy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of Kerala floods
Kerala floods: A look back at the saga of struggle and comeback
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina