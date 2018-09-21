India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Video of Pakistani cricket fan singing Indian National Anthem takes social media by storm

By Online Desk

The stakes are high each time India takes on Pakistan in any sport, but when it comes to cricket the intensity is a notch higher. Wednesday's match between the arch-rivals was no different as the fans of both the countries thronged to the Dubai International Stadium in large numbers.

Before the start of the match, it's mandatory to play the national anthem of the countries taking part in the game.

Every time the national anthem is played, the cameras can be seen zooming onto the fans of both the countries present at the stadium. The fans can also be seen singing the national anthem with pride and happiness. But a recent video of a Pakistani fan singing the Indian national before the start of the Indo-Pak Asia Cup match has taken social media by storm.

People from both the countries have showered praise on the fan for spreading peace through this kind gesture. The video went on to become an instant hit on all social media platforms with over 5000 shares on Facebook alone.

After it became viral, the fan in the video commented on the post identifying himself as Adil Taj. He said, "That's me guys. Thanks for sharing. Peace only. No nonsensical wars. Spread Love."

This entire act of his has come up at a time when there is cross-border tension between both the countries.

Unlike most of the India-Pakistan clashes in the past, this match did not turn out to be a nail-biting one as Rohit Sharma-led side went on to register an easy eight-wicket win against the arch-rivals.

With this win, India now hold the edge in Asia Cup encounters against Pakistan with a 7-5 lead in 13 matches.

With both India and Pakistan having moved to the super four stage, they will again cross paths this coming Sunday. Will Adil be around to sing the Jana gana mana again? Let's wait and watch: