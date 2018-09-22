Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: Hasan Ali, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan fined 15 per cent of their match fees

Rashid was charged and fined for giving a send-off to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan innings

Published: 22nd September 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, left, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah, right, during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. (Photo | AP)

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, left, celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah, right, during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali along with Afghanistan duo of Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan have been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for different incidents during their Super Four match in the Asia Cup on Friday.

They have also received one demerit point each for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Afghanistan skipper had brushed his shoulder with Hasan as he passed him while taking a run when he was bowling the 37th over.

The incident involving Hasan happened in the 33rd over of Afghanistan's innings when he threatened to throw the ball towards striker Hashmatullah Shahidi off his own bowling.

Rashid was charged and fined for giving a send-off to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan innings

Hasan and Asghar were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", while Rashid was found to have violated Article 2.1.7, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," according to an ICC release.

While Hasan and Rashid have received demerit points for the first time, it is the second occasion that Asghar has been handed a demerit point within a 24-month period.

In February 2017, Asghar received a reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent against an umpire's decision in an ODI against Zimbabwe. As such, he now has two demerit points.

After the match, all the three players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Shaun George, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Anis-ur-Rahman.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hasan Ali Asghar Afghan Rashid Khan Super Four match match fees Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash