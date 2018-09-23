Address cloud over Pondy player

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite several state units questioning the criteria to select players for Team Puducherry in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the BCCI on Saturday said it has conducted checked documents submitted and found everyone eligible. However, there still seems to be doubts over AS Govindaraajan, who opened for Puducherry against Uttarakhand on Friday. The address in his birth certificate is different from what is there in his Aadhar card presented before the BCCI.

On Friday, G Chandran, a league-level player in Puducherry, wrote to the BCCI regarding the address proof of Govindaraajan. In his mail to BCCI general manager Syed Saba Karim, CoA and the state units, Chandran wrote, “AS Govindaraajan in the squad of the Pondicherry team which is participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19. He is playing first division in TNCA league for Globe Trotters Sports Club. His birth certificate is in Chennai address and election card also in Chennai address but Aadhar given by him is in Karaikal address (Pondicherry) whether he is fulfil the BCCI eligibility criteria ? he is not got the NOC from TNCA (sic).”

Karim revealed the BCCI has checked everything. “Our team has checked the necessary proofs submitted as part of registration by the Puducherry team and this includes new players called up,” he told Express.

Govindaraajan’s birth certificate issued by Chennai Corporation reveals he was born in Saroja Nursing Home in the city. The residential address in the certificate is 30, Balaji Singh St, Saidapet, Madras 15. Even his electoral ID card address reads 3D-7, Montieth Lane, Egmore. But in the Aadhar card, his address is 16, Yathaval St, Poovam, Karaikal, Varichikudi, Puducherry. He played on Friday, after eight Puducherry players had their registrations cancelled. Registered with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, he has not received or applied for NOC, which is mandatory.

Though questions were raised also regarding Puducherry captain D Rohit, he is understood to have provided valid proof.