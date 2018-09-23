Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan post 237/7 against India

By Online Desk

DUBAI: Pakistan made 237 for seven in 50 overs against India in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat in their Super Four Asia Cup match against India here on Sunday. Shoaib Malik was the top scorer for Pakistan scoring 78 runs. For India, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/29. Spinners Chahal and Kuldeep also picked up two wickets each.

Brief scores: Pakistan 237/7 in 50 overs (Malik 78, Ahmed 44; Chahal 2/46, Kuldeep 2/41, Bumrah 2/29).