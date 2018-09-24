Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad reports corrupt approach

Shahzad is an integral part of the Afghanistan team, having played 75 ODIs, 65 T20s and the country's only Test which they played against India in June.

Published: 24th September 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad_Shahzad_AP

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad (File Photo)

By PTI

DUBAI: Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has reported a spot-fixing approach for the upcoming Afghan Premier T20 League to be held in Sharjah from October 5-23.

Shahzad, who is currently part of the team playing in Asia Cup, promptly reported the approach to the team management before the matter was raised with the ICC's anti-corruption unit, reported ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

"There was an approach made during the Asia Cup, but for their (Afghanistan's) own T20 league," an ICC official was quoted as saying by the website.

"The matter was reported through the right channels on Saturday and is being looked into by the anti-corruption unit," the official added.

Shazad is an integral part of the Afghanistan team, having played 75 ODIs, 65 T20s and the country's only Test which they played against India in June.

In an event here, ICC anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall, said that five international captains have been approached over the last 12 months with four of them from Test playing nations.

"There have been 32 investigations in the last 12 months, eight involve players as suspects. Five of them involve administrators or non-playing personnel. Three of these individuals have been charged. Five internationals captains have also reported receiving approaches to spot-fix," said Marshall.

Marshall explained how they go about their job amid the ever-increasing risk of corruption in the game.

"We try to link up with the intelligence. We look at what we know about this event, are we providing anti-corruption cover, are we already there or is it being provided by another party? Are there any other strands of intelligence we have about that tournament. Is there anything about financial backers or the people surrounding the tournament are suspicious?"

"We never launch off an investigation because something looks odd on the field or we get a single anonymous report. We get quite a lot of single," anonymous reports.

We start putting the pieces together and there's sufficient reason to think on reasonable grounds to start investigating this, then we take it on.

"We do find a lot of corrupters who move between formats of international and domestic because they're looking for the opportunity and vulnerability," Marshall added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammad Shahzad Afghan Premier T20 League Asia Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw