Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: Sunil Gavaskar impressed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy acumen

Gavaskar said Sharma's captaincy had always impressed him, right from when he first led Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Published: 24th September 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

A reserve player feeds water to India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ODI cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai | AP

By UNI

DUBAI: Rohit Sharma, India's skipper for the Asia Cup 2018, has been lauded for his captaincy by former India opening batsman and captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Sharma was named captain for the ongoing tournament after India's selectors decided to rest Virat Kohli with an eye on the two-Test series against the Windies in October, which will be followed by a tour of Australia.

Sharma has seen India to victories in all their three matches in the Asia Cup so far, including a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Pakistan. An ICC report on  captaincy hasn't affected his form and has scored two half-centuries in three matches, including an unbeaten 83 against Bangladesh.

Gavaskar said Sharma's captaincy had always impressed him, right from when he first led Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"The first time he led Mumbai Indians to an IPL win, that was his first season as a captain and he impressed straight away with his knowledge of what to do next more than what to plan," said Gavaskar.

In his previous outings as India captain, Sharma led India to 2-1 and 3-0 victories over Sri Lanka in one-day internationals and Twenty20 Internationals in December, and followed it up with victory in the Nidahas (T20) Trophy against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in March.

"Every time he has got an opportunity to captain India, he has shown his acumen," said Gavaskar.

"He has shown how patient he can be, and then as a batsman, the addedresponsibility only makes him better," he said.

Gavaskar was also impressed with Ravindra Jadeja after the left-arm spinner marked his ODI comeback with figures of 4/29 against Bangladesh on Friday 22 "I think Ravindra Jadeja merits his place because I believe he is a better bowler, batsman, and fielder (than Axar Patel, who Jadeja replaced)," said Gavaskar.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Sunil Gavaskar Asia Cup 2018 Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Indian cricket captain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival