Biswanath Dutt was a master administrator: Sourav Ganguly

Published: 24th September 2018 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Monday described ex-BCCI president Biswanath Dutt as a master administrator and recalled seeking his blessings before debuting for India under-19 in 1989-90.

"I remember meeting him before heading to play for U-19. It's been a long association not only with him but his son (Subrata Dutta). It will be a void which will be very, very difficult to fill," Ganguly said from Pune.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has named a gallery at the Eden Gardens in BN Dutt's name.

"Last three years, I was closely associated with him as the president of CAB. I feel extremely proud that we could name a gallery in his name while he was alive," the CAB president said.

Best known in Indian cricket fraternity as Jagmohan Dalmiya's mentor, Dutt passed away Monday morning after suffering from acute lung infection.

One of the most revered administrators of Kolkata Maidan both in football and cricket, Dutt was the BCCI president in 1989 after a six-year stint as the vice-president of the parent body from 1982 to 88.

"It's a massive loss. The void will be hard to be filled. He was not only the president of CAB, he was also the BCCI president and was associated with football. He was a master administrator. The void will be extremely difficult to fill," Ganguly said.

