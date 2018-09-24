Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia closes probe into Moeen Ali 'Osama' claim

The England all-rounder and practising Muslim made the claim in his autobiography, an extract of which was published in Britain's Times newspaper earlier this month.

Published: 24th September 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (File | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia announced Monday it has closed its investigation into Moeen Ali's claim he was called "Osama" during the 2015 Ashes series, after failing to unearth new details on the allegation.

The England all-rounder and practising Muslim made the claim in his autobiography, an extract of which was published in Britain's Times newspaper earlier this month.

Moeen said he was on the receiving end of the slur, a reference to late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, from an unnamed opponent during his Ashes debut in Cardiff.

"An Australian player turned to me on the field and said, 'Take that, Osama'. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field," said the 31-year-old.

Cricket Australia announced it was launching an investigation, saying the comment was "unacceptable".

But a CA spokesman said: "We have followed up with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen.

"Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries. As such, the matter is considered closed."

Moeen said the Australian player in question had denied making the comment to him at the time.

"I told a couple of the guys what the player had said to me and I think (England coach) Trevor Bayliss (who is himself Australian) must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the (then) Australians' coach," he said.

"Lehmann asked the player, 'Did you call Moeen Osama?' He denied it, saying, 'No, I said, "Take that, you part-timer"'." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moeen Ali Moeen Ali called Osama Cricket Australia 2015 Ashes series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw