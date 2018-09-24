Sai Kishore, Mohammed help Tamil Nadu defeat Rajasthan

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chasing a small target can at times be tricky. Tamil Nadu learnt that the hard way as they huffed and puffed to a one-wicket victory against Team Rajasthan at TIMurugappa grounds on Sunday. Sai Kishore’s 5/39 restricted Rajasthan to a gettable score, and M Mohammed’s sensible, unbeaten 22 helped the hosts earn four points. “We weren’t happy with this win. We ought to have played better. We will certainly work on the areas we need to improve, and perform better in our next game.’’ said the lanky left-arm spinner after the match.

“The wicket was certainly not unplayable. It was challenging, a bit slow, and driving the ball was not easy. We were not overconfident during our chase. All of us were focussed. Rajasthan bowled well. Abhinav (Mukund) got out to a very good ball. Plus, we had two run outs and a couple of bad decisions.” After a relatively quiet Tamil Nadu Premier League, Kishore has put in the hard yards to become a better bowler. “I have been training with Ram Kumar sir (former Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner) to improve my game. I have improved a lot. Last season, I was bowling well, but I was also freezing at crucial times under pressure.

“This season, (L) Balaji sir (Tamil Nadu’s bowling coach) told me that I should not allow things to drift away and try to seize the momentum. Today, I bowled with good rhythm and control. I did not give any room to Rajasthan’s batsmen.” Sai feels that he and Tamil Nadu’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy make quite a good combination.“He is difficult to pick. So batsmen play safe against him, and are tied down in the process.

That makes them take chances against me, and that in turn gives me the chance to take wickets.” Varun bowled admirably at the other end against Tamil Nadu, taking three wickets in the process. “I was pleased with the way I bowled today. The ball was coming nicely off my hands, and I feel that I am improving with each game. Against Rajasthan I was able to set fields in anticipation of how batsman would go on to play a particular ball. I’m getting to understand as to how I should go about at this level.” Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar, who had sat this clash out due to a thumb-webbing injury, said that he was improving, and that he could be available for Tamil Nadu’s next match.