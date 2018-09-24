Home Sport Cricket

Want to put cricketers into a good place for IPL: BBL head Kim McConnie

Kim McConnie praised the IPL and said hats off to IPL, it is by far the best domestic competition in the world.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Big Bash League

Big Bash League (File | AfP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world's best domestic competition and Big Bash League (BBL) head Kim McConnie hopes it will continue to lead the way and provide a roadmap for other leagues in the world.

"Hats off to IPL. It is by far the best domestic competition in the world," Kim told PTI Bhasha at  Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"We often say that BBL is being used as a launch pad where cricketers around the world can showcase their talent and hopefully put them into a good place for the IPL," she added.

With a firm focus on growing the Women's League, Big Bash last year appointed Kim as its head.

She joined Cricket Australia from PepsiCo, where she was Head of Sports Marketing at the company's global headquarters in New York.

"IPL has shown the roadmap for the other leagues in the world. We pay great attention to the IPL and notice what they are doing especially from the talent point of view. It will continue to lead the way in many factors," Kim said.

"We learnt from the IPL many things like fan engagement.  A lot of our players come back with a lot of great stories from IPL. We have borrowed from IPL the concept of merging sports with entertainment and now BBL is like family entertainment where whole family come and sit together to watch matches."

Asked how difficult it is to keep the league clean from menaces like fixing, Kim said: "CA's integrity team is doing great work. We stand by our clean record. Most important is that our players and coaches take it seriously and will continue to do so."

She is quite happy with the success graph of BBL and the way women Cricket is gaining popularity through WBBL.

"We are moving into the eighth year of BBL and have shown rapid growth. We are now able to fill stadium like MCG with 60-70 thousand people coming to watch BBL games," Kim said.

"Players like Ricky Ponting are talking about it and it is now seen on the global scale as a dynamic domestic league.

"WBBL is into the fourth season and it is the best women's league around the world. We are very proud that some of Indian female players are also a part of it. It is very dynamic and gaining a lot of interest and I am sure it will lead the way for others," she added.

BBL is touching new grounds this year with an increase in number of venues and matches.

"This season is full home and away and we are having 16 extra games. This will lead BBL to new destinations, new markets and new fans. BBL matches will be held in Gold Coast, Geelong, Canberra, Alex Springs for the first time," Kim said.

Other sports like Soccer is providing a lot of competition to cricket leagues but Kim said they are ready to accept the challenges.

"Leagues like BBL and IPL are very important for the game of cricket. Our aim is to inspire the next generation to pick up cricket bat may be in the backyard, whether in our formal participation programme or beach Cricket," she said.

"We have 1.5 million kids playing cricket and one-third of them are girls. The growth is phenomenal. We are making it sure that all the kids across Australia have the ability to play cricket where and when they want." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kim McConnie Indian Premier League Melbourne Cricket Ground PepsiCo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw