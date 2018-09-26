Home Sport Cricket

Admin tangle hurts Rajasthan’s mission revival

A win will help us get back our confidence,” said Menaria. For the 27-year-old and his team, that has to come soon.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

India's Khaleel Ahmed(Left) celebrates with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. (File Photo | AP)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Get an ethics committee in place”. “To reach the knockout stage in Ranji Trophy and consistency in performances”.

These are two of the 16 bulletins listed under “mission” on Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) website. For an association hit by administrative problems, it’s understandable to have such targets. With the RCA suspended and an ad-hoc committee overseeing work, the state team’s performance has plummeted.

The 2010-11 and 2011-12 Ranji Trophy champions didn’t win a single match last season. In the one before, they were second last in the group with one win. In the last four editions of Vijay Hazare Trophy, they have won eight of 22 matches. The only silver lining was last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, where they finished runners-up.

With Ashok Menaria taking over as captain this season, Rajasthan expected a fresh start. But their Vijay Hazare campaign has begun with three straight losses, the latest being by eight wickets against Gujarat on Tuesday.

Menaria cites lack of match practice caused by administrative issues as a major reason. “In the last five years, we have not even come close to qualifying for the knockouts. Everyone knows the association is going through a rough patch. We don’t have a proper body to guide us or conduct matches regularly. We can’t cite that as an excuse, but one has to understand that there are factors not in our control.

“We just had eight days to prepare. Before the start of the season, we had an inter-district event where four teams competed. We had 4-5 matches. That’s all. After that we play Vijay Hazare and Ranji,” said Menaria, who was the leading scorer in this year’s Dhaka Premier League with 662 runs.

This is not the only problem. Inexperience is also hurting the team. Veteran pacer Pankaj Singh has shifted to Puducherry. Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are on national duty. So they have to look for fresh faces.

“We are a side with an average age of 23. Barring Robin Bist and myself, the rest are youngsters who played very little during off-season. Also, in Jaipur we have tracks suitable for fast bowlers. But pitches in Chennai are more suitable for spinners. Our players are not used to these conditions and that’s why batsmen struggled in the first three matches. A win will help us get back our confidence,” said Menaria. For the 27-year-old and his team, that has to come soon.
srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Elite Group C
Rajasthan 179/9 in 50 ovs (Chundawat 82 n.o; Patel 5/22) lost to Gujarat 180/2 (Panchal 84, Kshitij 89) in
40 ovs; Bengal 129 in 38 ovs lost to Services 130/2 in 22 ovs (Rahul Singh 53 n.o, Paliwal 58 n.o); Jharkhand 307/8 in 50 ovs (Kishan 85) bt Tamil Nadu 299 in 49.5 ovs (Indrajith 101).
South fixtures
Bengaluru: Baroda vs Karnataka
New Delhi: Andhra vs Chhattisgarh
New Delhi: Delhi vs Odisha

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranji Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Syed Mushtaq Ali Rajasthan Cricket Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours