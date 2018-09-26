Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in must-win game

Bangladesh, who lost to India but beat Afghanistan in their last Super Four match, were forced to leave out allrounder Shakib Al Hasan (fractured finger) in one of three changes.

Bangladeshi skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the must-win Super Four game in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan replaced fast bowler Mohammad Amir with another left-armer, Junaid Khan, from the match they lost to India by nine wickets on Sunday.

The winner of this game will meet title holders India in Friday's final in Dubai.

Teams: 

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi 

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Momin-ul-Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA) and Chettithody Shamsuddin (IND)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Mashrafe Mortaza Shakib Al Hasan Asia Cup Pakistan vs Bangladesh

