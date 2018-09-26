Asia Cup: Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in must-win game

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the must-win Super Four game in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, who lost to India but beat Afghanistan in their last Super Four match, were forced to leave out allrounder Shakib Al Hasan (fractured finger) in one of three changes.

Pakistan replaced fast bowler Mohammad Amir with another left-armer, Junaid Khan, from the match they lost to India by nine wickets on Sunday.

The winner of this game will meet title holders India in Friday's final in Dubai.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Momin-ul-Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA) and Chettithody Shamsuddin (IND)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)