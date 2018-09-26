Kishan keeping up the tradition in Dhoni land

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How is this for competition. Two contemporary left-handers, who also happen to be wicketkeepers. One a bit more conventional, relying more on timing than power. The other an exhilarating batsman, who likes to hit really hard for fun.

Before the 2016 U-19 World Cup, it was neck and neck between the two as far as the skipper’s position was concerned. Finally, Ishan Kishan led the side. Rishabh Pant stood behind the stumps.

They were then put through the domestic grind. Just over seven months after playing in the U-19 World Cup, they were up against each other. While Kishan notched up the highest-ever individual score (273) for Jharkhand, Pant responded with a 48-ball century, the fastest ever in Ranji Trophy. In the IPL, both made headlines, but it was Pant who raced ahead of his competitor and eventually forced his way into the national side.

Kishan is still stranded in domestic cricket. But having been part of India A, being picked for Board President’s XI that will face the West Indies in a warm-up fixture and having begun the domestic season on a sound note, you get a feeling that he is not going to stagnate there. Listening to him, it appears that this is a competition only for the world in general, not them.

“I don’t see it as competition with him or anyone. I’m just focussed on my game and how to improve day by day. Keep performing, you have to feel it is the best you are batting. I want to get that feeling every time I bat and that is what I’m trying to achieve. If they (India) need me, they will call me. I’m not thinking about it,” Kishan said.

While his batting in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has already seen him score 139 against Assam and a stroke-filled 83 on Tuesday against Tamil Nadu, his keeping is yet to face stern tests. Like many of his breed and his icon MS Dhoni, Kishan has sought the help of former India wicketkeeper Kiran More.

“I’ve been taking help from More sir. And of course I watch a lot of Mahi bhai,” he said. With regards to what he picks from Dhoni, who is the most unconventional of wicketkeepers, Kishan points out the low-body positioning, movement, anticipation, gathering and posture to effect stumpings.

Kishan has started attempting Dhoni’s signature style of run-outs, where he collects the ball in front of the stumps and flicks it back without looking at. Though none of it has resulted in success so far, it is interesting how he had to change the way he gathers the ball to do this.

“I asked him why he gathers the ball like this. He told me that if he does that, it becomes easy to throw the ball back to the stumps. The conventional way will make you to take an extra second. So I just keeping picking his brain whenever I meet. I can’t be Dhoni, but maybe I can learn something from him.”

Part of India A, Kishan is also concentrating on fitness and the mental side. “When Dhoni bhai was around, we did the yo-yo test and learnt a few fitness routines. It’s important to have a good fitness programme before the season. Also, from the time I spent with India A, I have been asking how to improve the mental aspect of the game and how to be match-ready and be aware of match situations.”

