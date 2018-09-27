Home Sport Cricket

Adjustment blues for ragtag TN

Tamil Nadu have been inconsistent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far.

By Ashok Venugopal
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu have been inconsistent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. Pegged back by injuries, they are still to play as a unit, even at home. With two wins and two losses, they are fifth in Elite Group C, from which two make the quarters. Jharkhand and Gujarat are top with 14 points from four. After losing to Gujarat in the first game, captain Vijay Shankar blamed his batsmen, saying that the top-order ought to have put more runs on the board.

“We certainly should have shown more pluck and scored more runs than we did. We have to learn from our mistakes and bounce back,’’ he had said before being sidelined with a palm injury. Baba Indrajith (in pic) replaced Vijay as skipper. Tamil Nadu bounced back with a win against Services with N Jagadeesan making a ton after being promoted to open the batting. Since then, it’s again been a story of huff and puff. They just about managed a one-wicket win against Rajasthan before losing to Jharkhand by eight runs. “If they bat well in one game, they fumble with the ball in the next.

They have not combined well and are yet to get that winning formula,’’ said former TN keeper and coach M Sanjay. The surprising thing is, Tamil Nadu have been found wanting when it comes to adjusting to home conditions. After a good show against Services at the IITChemplast ground, they failed to come to terms with the TI-Murugappa surface against Rajasthan. “Despite familiarity, they have failed to adjust to the wicket.

It’s all in the mind. If you are mentally tough, you can adapt to any surface. The problem is on a given day, we expect one player to bat through and bail the side out. Then Sai Kishore, after a five-wicket haul, went wicketless against Jharkhand. One cannot take five in every match, but the man in form can provide a breakthrough,’’ opined Sanjay.

Two more changes
Selectors made two changes for Thursday’s game against Assam. C Hari Nishanth has been brought in for K Gandhi. Pacer T Natarajan,  who got injured against Jharkhand, will be replaced by V Athisayaraj Davidson.

