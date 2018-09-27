Home Sport Cricket

Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss Bangladesh's Asia Cup final

Shakib also missed Wednesday's virtual semi-final against Pakistan after he complained of a fresh pain in an injured finger.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned home from the United Arab Emirates due to injury and will miss Friday's Asia Cup final against India in Dubai, a team official said.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to move to the final of the Asia Cup for the third time in the last four editions.  

"The condition of his finger really turned bad. It got swollen. He was even unable to hold the bat," manager Khaled Mahmud told AFP from Dubai.

"We felt he immediately needs a surgery. He will soon travel to the USA to visit a doctor," he added.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board official confirmed Shakib arrived back in Dhaka at midnight on Wednesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Shakib hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then.

He wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the BCB insisted on him playing in the Asia Cup.

The all-rounder played the team's first four matches of the tournament. He scored 49 runs and picked up seven wickets.

