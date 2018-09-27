Puducherry cricketer handed two-year ban

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI has banned Team Puducherry’s AS Govindaraajan for two years. It has found enough evidence that the opener tampered with his birth certificate at the time of registering his name for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. After Express reported that the player submitted one birth certificate claiming he was born in Chennai and another saying the place of birth was Karikal, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry withdrew him from the squad until inquiry.

Govindaraajan, in a letter to Syed Saba Karim, BCCI’s general manager of cricket operations, stood by the second certificate saying that it was issued by the government of Puducherry. However, as this newspaper mentioned, the birth certificate submitted by him while registering with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for first division club Globe Trotters mentions he was born in Chennai. Even his electoral card mentions his permanent address is in Chennai.

With confusion prevailing over the validity of the proof submitted, the CAP chose to take him off the squad to avoid further controversy. With several associations crying foul, Karim, on Wednesday, decided to ban the player from participating in all BCCI tournaments for two years with effect from this season. In a letter to the secretary of Team Puducherry, Karim, referring to another communication sent on June 21, writes, “...we have clearly mentioned that any player found to have submitted tampered certificate to the BCCI, shall be disqualified for a period of two years.

Therefore, Govindaraajan AS cannot participate in any of the BCCI tournaments for a period of two years, with effect this season.” Meanwhile, Pondicherry Cricket Association (PCA), a rival unit of CAP, in a letter to the Committee of Administrators has questioned who gave the CAP permission to pick players after the cut-off date, which was August 31, 2017 for the other eight new entrants, but relaxed by a ye a r for Team Puducherry.

“We would like to know who in the BCCI has given permission to the Cricket Association of Pondicherry to register players after the cut-off date, thus denying a level playing field for the other teams participating in the Vijay Hazare Tournament, especially the North Eastern States,” G Velmurugan, the secretary of PCA wrote. Velmurugan also asked the BCCI’s affiliation committee why it rushed with recommending CAP as the authorised body to select players from Puducherry. However, the BCCI continues to address all communications to secretary of ‘Team Puducherry’ and not CAP. Ever since the controversy started, the CoA has maintained silence and not responded to repeated queries by this paper.