Rahul Dravid, Prakash Padukone come together for Bengaluru Sports Fest 2018

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru's sporting greats including Rahul Dravid and Prakash Padukone have joined hands to curate a two-day sports extravagana in December to inculcate sports as a culture for every Indian family.

"We are delighted to organise the first-ever Bengaluru Sports Fest 2018, which has been envisioned to inculcate sports as a culture for every Indian family," Sports Excellence Trust President Vimal Kumar said here.

The festival would be conducted from December 8 to 9, under the aegis of Sports Excellence Trust at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

The festival would be open for all age groups and witness participation of over 20,000 sports enthusiasts, Kumar said.

Nearly 100 sports personalities and city celebrities are expected to join the festival, he said adding a Corporate Sports Challenge is also part of it.

As many as 3,200 corporate participants from over 32 Indian corporates would be playing football, ultimate frisbee, cricket, basketball, tennis, table tennis, squash, badminton, swimming and 100m sprint.

The festival director Shyamsundar Pani said the festival aims to develop, cultivate and nurture sports culture in India with the end objective of ensuring that sports become a part of one's routine.

Apart from Dravid and Padukone, marathoner Vidya Laxman and athlete Reeth Abraham are curating the festival.