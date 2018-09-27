Home Sport Cricket

Rahul Dravid, Prakash Padukone come together for Bengaluru Sports Fest 2018

The festival would be conducted from December 8 to 9, under the aegis of Sports Excellence Trust at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

Published: 27th September 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Dravid (File | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru's sporting greats including Rahul Dravid and Prakash Padukone have joined hands to curate a two-day sports extravagana in December to inculcate sports as a culture for every Indian family.

"We are delighted to organise the first-ever Bengaluru Sports Fest 2018, which has been envisioned to inculcate sports as a culture for every Indian family," Sports Excellence Trust President Vimal Kumar said here.

The festival would be conducted from December 8 to 9, under the aegis of Sports Excellence Trust at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

The festival would be open for all age groups and witness participation of over 20,000 sports enthusiasts, Kumar said.

Nearly 100 sports personalities and city celebrities are expected to join the festival, he said adding a Corporate Sports Challenge is also part of it.

As many as 3,200 corporate participants from over 32 Indian corporates would be playing football, ultimate frisbee, cricket, basketball, tennis, table tennis, squash, badminton, swimming and 100m sprint.

The festival director Shyamsundar Pani said the festival aims to develop, cultivate and nurture sports culture in India with the end objective of ensuring that sports become a part of one's routine.

Apart from Dravid and Padukone, marathoner Vidya Laxman and athlete Reeth Abraham are curating the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Sports Fest 2018 Rahul Dravid Prakash Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Salman Khan: 'Loveratri' was a lovely title
Gallery
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others