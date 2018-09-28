BCCI asks staff to disclose conflict

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Close on the heels of an Express report on the controversy surrounding charges of conflict of interest against the BCCI’s logistics manager, CEO Rahul Johri has again reminded the staff to come out clean. In a mail to BCCI employees, Johri has asked them to disclose if there is any potential conflict of interest as per the new constitution.

Conflict of interest has been a hot topic in BCCI circles over the last few years, which eventually rocked the boat as several top officials were found on the wrong side. On Wednesday, it came to light that Mayank Parikh, the logistics manager (cricket operations), owns six clubs in Mumbai Cricket Association, which he did not disclose. MCA officials even alleged that despite complaints, the Committee of Administrators kept quiet.

According to Clause 38(5) of the new BCCI constitution which came into effect on August 21, 2018, “Conflict of Interest may take any of the following forms as far as any individual associated with the BCCI or is concerned…. When the individual occupies a post that calls for decisions of governance, management or selection to be made, and where a friend, relative or close affiliate is in the zone of consideration or subject to such decision-making, control or management. Also, when the individual holds any stake, voting rights or power to influence decisions of a franchisee/club/team that participates in the commercial league(s) under BCCI.”

Parikh’s conflict of interest has to do with the above mentioned clause. As reported by this newspaper, his name is mentioned in the MCA website as the authorised signatory for five clubs. Citing the above mentioned clause, Johri in his mail wrote, “This is with reference to Clause 38 of the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI which has come into force on 21st August 2018 (“Constitution”).... You are requested to make appropriate disclosure as required under Clause 38(5) of the said Constitution within 15 days of receipt of this e-mail. The disclosure is required to be made in writing by an email to Mr. Anil Joshi...with a copy to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators...and the undersigned...”

Johri has also asked the staff to “in the event you have no disclosure to make, please state so in your e-mail. It follows that if in the future a potential conflict of interest situation arises, you are obligated to make the requisite disclosure at the said time.”

CAP dismisses PCA claims

Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has questioned the motives of rival faction Pondicherry Cricket Association (PCA) for bringing back the matter of affiliation status awarded to the former. One of its officials revealed that with the Supreme Court having rejected their petition twice, they are trying to further delay this.

“CoA has taken the decision after the affiliation committee conducted a thorough check. Supreme Court has clearly stated that CoA has the powers to decide who the parent body is,” said a CAP official. “We have been running cricket for over 15 years and PCA is not even an official faction. They are trying to malign CAP’s name.”