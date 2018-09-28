Injury to century, TN soar on Vijay show

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI :His team badly needed a win. The batting wasn’t clicking as a unit. He had missed the last two matches with a hand injury. Defying odds, Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar cracked a swashbuckling ton to help Tamil Nadu hammer Assam by 130 runs in Thursday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Playing with a bandaged thumb, the lanky batsman was at his best, carting hapless bowlers to revive his team’s qualification hopes. His 99-ball 129 contained seven fours and as many sixes.

“It was a brilliant effort. Vijay was spot on with his shot selection and played a positive innings. His effort showed his commitment towards the game and it augurs well for the team,’’ complimented S Sharath, Tamil Nadu’s chairman of selectors.

It was a day when everybody clicked in the batting line-up. Abhinav Mukund and N Jagadeesan added 82 for the first wicket, Baba Indrajith continued his good run with a 72-ball 92 before Vijay came in at No 4 and took the game completely away from Assam. His third-wicket partnership with Indrajith was worth 202 runs.

“I wanted to play,” said Vijay. “This will be one of my important innings. I should play more knocks like this. I was carrying an injury and I surprised myself with this effort. I started off slowly by playing a few dot balls. I could not manoeuvre the ball through the gaps but I knew that if I got over that phase and stayed till the end, we could set a competitive total.”

Importantly for Tamil Nadu, there was a big partnership after a handy one and at least one batsman carried on after getting a start. In the previous matches, it was one batsman only doing a bulk of the scoring.

R Prasanna, Tamil Nadu’s fielding coach, was happy to see this. “The double century stand gave us a good platform to register a convincing win. The way Vijay played towards the end, it ensured that we had a good run rate which might come in handy at the later stages.”

Vijay felt that the pitch was good for batting and no total seemed safe when they were having the partnership. “On this wicket any total is chaseable. It was important to score those 10-15 extra runs. We did not have any target in mind.

“We knew that a new batsman would struggle to go for shots and hence the onus was on us to guide the team to a good total.”

Does the team need to tighten the bowling to be successful in the remaining four games? “We have quality spinners who take 6 to 8 wickets among themselves. We are a good bowling unit. If our medium-pacers get a couple, it will be good. The tracks are not conducive for swing,’’ said an optimistic Vijay.

Yo Mahesh, who injured his knee while fielding off his own bowling, is waiting for reports on the extent of his injury.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

matches in Chennai

At MA Chidambaram: Assam vs Bengal

At SSN College ground: Team Rajasthan vs Tripura

At TI-Cycles: Gujarat vs Services