Comeback man Kedar Jadhav again down with hamstring problem

By PTI

DUBAI: Injuries continue to haunt all-rounder Kedar Jadhav as he is again down with a hamstring strain suffered while batting during India's successful chase in the final of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh here.

Jadhav, who returned to the Indian team after being out of action for almost three months nursing a hamstring injury, experienced the problem once again in the final of the Asia Cup as he tried to steal a quick single after hitting the ball to mid-off.

He was looked into by the physio Patrick Farhart and decided to continue batting before he went off soon after.

But with the team needing his services while chasing a 223-run target, a limping Jadhav returned to the crease and ran the most defining single of his short international career as India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish late Friday night.

"Kedar suffered a right hamstring strain which is the other leg from his previous problem.

Scans will be done and update on the same will be given in a few days," a BCCI official said.

Earlier Jadhav, who had been a regular in India's ODI team, suffered a grade 2 hamstring tear in the opening game of the 2018 IPL and was ruled out for the entire season and India's subsequent tour of Ireland and England.

"It's at least Grade I or II tear. Let's see tomorrow," Jadhav said after guiding India home.