Home Sport Cricket

Vidyuth bags six wickets

Spearheaded by T Vidyuth’s 6/22, City I bundled out City III for 103 on Day 1 of the TNCA round robin U-14 match at Magna College ‘A’ grounds.

Published: 29th September 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Spearheaded by T Vidyuth’s 6/22, City I bundled out City III for 103 on Day 1 of the TNCA round robin U-14 match at Magna College ‘A’ grounds.

Brief scores: City III 103 in 56.3 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 61, T Vidyuth 6/22) vs City I 44/4 in 33 ovs. City IV 43 in 34.4 ovs (M Jai Krishna 3/9) vs City II 169/2 in 62 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 81 n.o, R.A. Nithish 48).

Sirish shines with bat & ball K Sirish’s all-round display (52 and 3/34) helped AVM CA beat Velammal CA B by 81 runs in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself ’ U-14 inter-academy tournament. Brief scores: AVM CA 196/5 in 30 ovs bt Velammal CA B 105 in 21.5 ovs. Sachin Cricket Foundation 166/4 in 28 ovs bt SBOA Academy 128/4 in 28 ovs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai