Vidyuth bags six wickets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Spearheaded by T Vidyuth’s 6/22, City I bundled out City III for 103 on Day 1 of the TNCA round robin U-14 match at Magna College ‘A’ grounds.

Brief scores: City III 103 in 56.3 ovs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 61, T Vidyuth 6/22) vs City I 44/4 in 33 ovs. City IV 43 in 34.4 ovs (M Jai Krishna 3/9) vs City II 169/2 in 62 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 81 n.o, R.A. Nithish 48).

Sirish shines with bat & ball K Sirish’s all-round display (52 and 3/34) helped AVM CA beat Velammal CA B by 81 runs in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself ’ U-14 inter-academy tournament. Brief scores: AVM CA 196/5 in 30 ovs bt Velammal CA B 105 in 21.5 ovs. Sachin Cricket Foundation 166/4 in 28 ovs bt SBOA Academy 128/4 in 28 ovs.