Afghan arrival welcome, India still team to beat

By Veturi Srivatsa
Express News Service

The subcontinent has three world champions. India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka all came to the 2018 Asia Cup keeping an eye on the World Cup a year away. Generally, it is expected that two of the three will enter the final. But in the last six years, Bangladesh played the final four times. Today, the competition is a lot keener with them and Afghanistan becoming forces to reckon. Yet, in the 14 editions of the tournament, India were champions seven times, Sri Lanka five and Pakistan only twice.

This edition is not all about India and Pakistan. The team that stood out is Afghanistan though they didn’t qualify for the final. The next best thing to happen is Bangladesh , which lost to India by three wickets in a thrilling final. Any side that takes the game to the last overs against three big teams has to be good. Afghanistan, in particular, has been quite impressive. They lost two, to Pakistan and Bangladesh, and tied the third against India. They first knocked out Sri Lanka and should have beaten both Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super Four stage.

Captain Asghar Afghan trotted out a reason for their losses, the venue. He said they had a better idea about the pitch in Dubai as they practised there before playing all their matches in Abu Dhabi. Like a jilted lover he said, “Hamare saath thodi bewafayi hui hai.” (we have been treated a bit unfairly in scheduling of matches). Otherwise his team would surely have made it to the final.

Whether Asghar’s grouse is legitimate or not, his frustration is. Against Pakistan they could not prevent Shoaib Malik hitting a six and a four to get the required 10 in the last over. Against Bangladesh, they could not score eight in the last over, losing by three runs. The Afghans shook India so much that the reigning champions could not manage one run needed for victory, Ravindra Jadeja being the last man to get out with a ball still to be bowled. Afghanistan have come a long way. In the last few years their bowling showed class but their batting let them down. Now they have found batsmen who can defy any attack and also score at a fast clip.

Every team feared Pakistan, and the tournament was formatted in such a way that the two subcontinental giants play three times if form holds good. India comprehensively beat Pakistan twice. The second time the Pakistanis were in danger of losing by 10 wickets but for Shikhar Dhawan’s run out after scoring a hundred and putting on a double-century stand with the other century-maker Rohit Sharma.

As is normally the case, the losers come under severe criticism and experts find faults with everything about Pakistan, from captaincy to bowling to fielding and batting. That’s typical of Pakistan. Bangladesh were hard done by injuries to two mainstays. Prolific run-getter Tamim Iqbal broke his wrist on the first day, and then it was revealed before the Pakistan game that the experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan was ruled out  due to a finger injury.

India had no such issues. They are looking at the squad in totality and there are already some murmurs about MS Dhoni’s position in the middle order. He is still the best keeper and of great help in deciding on DRS and also field placements.

The recall of Ravindra Jadeja and his success will force some adjustments in the spin department and likewise, a host of youngsters and seniors are fighting for the crucial numbers 5, 6 and 7 in the order as finishers. Plenty of cricket is to be played before the World Cup and the competition is going to intensify.

Veturi Srivatsa
(The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

