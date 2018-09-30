Home Sport Cricket

Indore ODI between India and West Indies likely to be shifted as BCCI-MPCA spar over free tickets

As per new BCCI constitution, 90 percent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale which effectively means 10 percent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Holkar cricket stadium in Indore. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second One-Dayer between India and West Indies on October 24 could be shifted out of Indore due to a tussle between BCCI and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) for complimentary passes.

As per new BCCI constitution, 90 percent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale which effectively means 10 percent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

In this case, the Holkar stadium has capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA will be left with 2700 complimentary tickets.

The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors and thus the bone of contention.

"The managing committee of MPCA has decided that it is not possible to organise the second ODI between India and West Indies in Indore if BCCI doesn't back down from it's demand of complimentary tickets. We have intimated BCCI,'' MCA joint secretary Milind Kanmadikar told PTI today.

"We cannot accept BCCI's demand for hospitality tickets. We have only 7000 seats in the pavilion (hospitality) gallery and going by 10 percent, we would be left with only 700 seats. Now if we give five percent of that, we are left with only 350 hospitality tickets,'' Kanmadikar said.

"Even we have to cater demands of our members, various government agencies. We also have only 10 percent complimentaries in our state unit's constitution but from that we can give the amount (five percent from each gallery) BCCI wants,'' he said.

The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units but BCCI brass termed it as ''blackmailing tactic'' from Kanmadikar.

''We don't want to shift the match from Indore but if they create issues we have to prepare an alternate venue. This is pure blackmailing tactic from Kanmadikar,'' a senior BCCI official said.

The official also suggested that the issue is not that of tickets but something else.

''During India's tour of West Indies in 2017, Milind Kanmadikar was supposed to be the administrative manager but CoA chief Vinod Rai scuttled it as he felt that it was a glorified junket for state unit officials. Kanmadikar has not forgotten that slight and this is his way of getting back,'' the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Holkar Stadium India vs West Indies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead