ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots

Two Indians feature in the top ten batsmen while there are three bowlers in the top ten.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Kohli and Bumrah lead India's domination| AP

By ANI

DUBAI: Indian captain Virat Kohli and bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday consolidated their top two spots in the updated ICC Men's ODI player rankings.

Kohli retained his number one spot in the batting rankings with 890 points whereas Rohit Sharma, the Indian opener is on the second position with 839 points. In the bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah holds the pole position with 774 points. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the other two Indians to feature in the top ten bowling rankings.

Kuldeep holds the seventh position (689 points) whereas Chahal holds the eighth position (680 points).

Australian captain Aaron Finch also moved into the top ten batsman rankings after a tremendous performance in the recently concluded series against Pakistan which his side won 5-0.

Finch scored a total of 451 runs in the series with an average of 112.75. This performance allowed the batsmen to gain 12 slots to reach the joint ninth position with West Indies Shai Hope. Both Finch and Hope have 744 points each.

Usman Khawaja, Australia's opening batsmen also gained six slots to reach the 19th position in the batting rankings. Glenn Maxwell also saw a 10 place jump to reach the 23rd position.

Among the bowlers, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has jumped four positions to reach the 45th position.

In terms of all-rounders, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan holds the pole position with 356 points, closely followed by Bangladesh's Shakib-Al-Hasan with 341 points.

In team rankings, England holds the number one slot with 123 points and India is on the second position with 120 points.

