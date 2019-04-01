Home Sport Cricket

Ombudsman sends notices to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for deposition in 'Koffee' controversy

The controversial episode was aired in the first week of January, triggering outrage, which prompted the COA to call the duo back from the tour of Australia handing them provisional suspensions.

Published: 01st April 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul with Karan Johar. (Photo | Instagram @hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul with Karan Johar. (Photo | Instagram @hardikpandya93)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain has issued notices to India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to appear for deposition for their sexist comments on a TV chat show.

Pandya and Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators (COA) for their loose talk on chat show "Koffee With Karan" before the ban was lifted pending inquiry by the Ombudsman.

"I have issued notices last week to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul asking them to appear for deposition," Justice Jain told PTI on Monday.

However, it is not clear how the BCCI will co-ordinate with Pandya and Rahul's respective franchises Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab to arrange for their deposition in between the ongoing IPL. It is learnt that they might depose ahead of teh April 11 clash between the two teams in Mumbai.

"Both are playing IPL and the itinerary is packed with back to back matches and a gruelling travel schedule," a BCCI official said.

The Ombudsman, who is also the BCCI's ad-hoc Ethics Officer, made it clear that for the matter to reach its logical conclusion, the duo needs to depose.

"As per principles of natural justice, I need to hear their side. It's up to them now to decide when they want to appear," Justice Jain said.

It is understood that both players have to appear in person and not through their legal representatives.

The controversial episode was aired in the first week of January, triggering outrage, which prompted the COA to call the duo back from the tour of Australia handing them provisional suspensions.

The two tendered unconditional apologies and their ban was provisionally lifted pending inquiry.

Once Jain assumed his role, the COA handed over the matter to him for the completion of inquiry.

Jain has also received a complaint about former India captain Sourav Ganguly's alleged 'Conflict of Interest' in his dual role of being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and an adviser to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"I am supposed to receive a fresh set of complaints on various issues today. I don't know whether the issue (Ganguly's Conflict) is in this lot or not. As and when I get the details, I will have a detailed look into the matter," said Jain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Ombudsman Hardik Pandya KL Rahul Koffee With Karan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp