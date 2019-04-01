TNCA Senior Division: Rajwinder Singh five-for guides India Pistons to innings victory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh’s 5/16 enabled India Pistons to beat CromBest by an innings and 37 runs on the second day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA at CPT-IP Grounds here on Sunday. In another match at Pachaiyappa’s College, off-spinner Shoaib Md Khan’s 5/16 helped Nelson SC bag a lead of 272 runs over Globe Trotters.

Brief scores: At IIT- Chemplast: Vijay CC 275 (KB Arun Karthick 69, G Rahul Singh 74; DT Chandrasekar 6/74) vs Jolly Rovers 188/1 (Smit Patel 85 n.o, B Aparajith 86 n.o). At SSN: Grand Slam 169 & 80/0 vs Young Stars 222 (R Sathyanarayan 98; M Abhinav 5/55).

At VB Nest: Alwarpet 460 (U Mukilesh 79, R Rajkumar 78; M Silambarasan 4/78) vs MRC A 84/5 (NS Chaturved 32). At CPT–IP: CromBest 148 & 79 (S Ganesh 36; Rajwinder Singh 5/23, S Harish Kumar 3/19) lost to India Pistons 264 (A Venkatesh 85 n.o; R Alexandar 4/88, Wilkins Victor 3/51). Pistons 8 (20); CromBest 0 (10).

At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 348 (Anand Subramanian 131; MS Sanjay 3/104, Monish Satish 3/65) vs Globe Trotters 76 (Shoaib Md Khan 5/16) & 138/3 (K Mukunth 46 batting, Sumant Jain 82). At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 216 vs MCC 264/5 (R Nilesh Subramanian 119, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 35, J Syed Mohammed 43 n.o; SS Jasvanth 3/58).