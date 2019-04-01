Home Sport Cricket

TNCA Senior Division: Rajwinder Singh five-for guides India Pistons to innings victory

Rajwinder Singh’s 5/16 enabled India Pistons to beat CromBest by an innings and 37 runs on the second day of the Senior Division league.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Left-arm spinner Rajwinder Singh’s 5/16 enabled India Pistons to beat CromBest by an innings and 37 runs on the second day of the Senior Division league of the TNCA at CPT-IP Grounds here on Sunday. In another match at Pachaiyappa’s College, off-spinner Shoaib Md Khan’s 5/16 helped Nelson SC bag a lead of 272 runs over Globe Trotters.

Brief scores: At IIT- Chemplast: Vijay CC 275 (KB Arun Karthick 69, G Rahul Singh 74; DT Chandrasekar 6/74) vs Jolly Rovers 188/1 (Smit Patel 85 n.o, B Aparajith 86 n.o). At SSN: Grand Slam 169 & 80/0 vs Young Stars 222 (R Sathyanarayan 98; M Abhinav 5/55).

At VB Nest: Alwarpet 460 (U Mukilesh 79, R Rajkumar 78; M Silambarasan 4/78) vs MRC A 84/5 (NS Chaturved 32). At CPT–IP: CromBest 148 & 79 (S Ganesh 36; Rajwinder Singh 5/23, S Harish Kumar 3/19) lost to India Pistons 264 (A Venkatesh 85 n.o; R Alexandar 4/88, Wilkins Victor 3/51). Pistons 8 (20); CromBest 0 (10).

At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 348 (Anand Subramanian 131; MS Sanjay 3/104, Monish Satish 3/65) vs Globe Trotters 76 (Shoaib Md Khan 5/16) & 138/3 (K Mukunth 46 batting, Sumant Jain 82). At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 216 vs MCC 264/5 (R Nilesh Subramanian 119, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 35, J Syed Mohammed 43 n.o; SS  Jasvanth 3/58).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pistons Rajwinder Singh TNCA Senior Division India Pistons vs CromBest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp